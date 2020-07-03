Texas News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jamie Stengle is at the desk.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered that face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state, a dramatic ramp-up of the Republican’s efforts to control spiking numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Abbott, who had pushed Texas’ aggressive reopening of the state economy in May, had previously said the government could not order individuals to wear masks. His prior virus-related orders had undercut efforts by local governments to enforce mask requirements. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 830 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VANILLA ICE

AUSTIN, Texas — Vanilla Ice cooled off plans for a concert in Texas after taking considerable heat for an event that sought to gather hundreds of fans in one of the nation’s coronavirus hot spots. The 1990s rapper with the hit single “Ice Ice Baby” had been scheduled to play a lakeside show just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 580 words, photos.

HOUSTON-FATAL DRUG RAID

HOUSTON — An audit of a Houston Police Department narcotics unit that’s been under scrutiny following a deadly 2019 drug raid found that officers made hundreds of errors in cases, often weren’t thorough in their investigations, lacked supervision and overpaid informants for the seizure of minuscule amounts of drugs. A group of state lawmakers who had been fighting for months for the audit’s release criticized the report, calling it a “scam” for not detailing the systematic problems within the unit and the police department that ultimately led to the January 2019 drug raid in which Dennis Tuttle, 59, and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, 58, were killed. By Juan A. Lozano. SENT: 730 words, photos.

MISSING SOLDIER-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — Army investigators believe a Texas soldier missing since April was killed by another soldier on the Texas base where they served, the attorney for the missing soldier’s family said Thursday. Lawyer Natalie Khawam said the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division told her that the other soldier bludgeoned 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillen with a hammer at Fort Hood and later dismembered her and buried the remains in the woods. By Acacia Coronado. SENT: 570 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHICAGO

CHICAGO — People traveling to Chicago from 15 states with increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines, city officials announced Thursday. To comply with the order that takes effect Monday, travelers must stay at a single home or other dwelling for 14 days except to seek medical care or be tested for COVID-19. SENT: 300 words, photos.

MEXICO-LABOR LAWYER FREED

MEXICO CITY — Crusading Mexican labor lawyer Susana Prieto has been released from jail, but said she has been banned from travelling to the border state of Tamaulipas where she led a historic 2019 battle for higher wages. Prieto will be required to live in her registered address in the state of Chihuahua for the next 2 1/2 years, according to a Tamaulipas state judge’s order announced late Wednesday. By Mark Stevenson. SENT: 780 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEXICO

MEXICO CITY — The governor of the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas said Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the fourth state leader in the country to be infected by the new coronavirus. Gov. Francisco Cabeza de Vaca said on his official Twitter account that he will continue working and noted that the state south of Texas is passing through “a critical moment of infections.” SENT: 100 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-MASK

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas woman became verbally abusive and spit on the counter of a 7-Eleven after being told she needed to wear a face mask in order to make a purchase. In a video posted on Facebook, the cashier at the Fort Worth store appears to be telling the woman she cannot buy the beer and candy because she is not wearing a mask. SENT: 150 words.

— ARKANSAS-WOMAN SLAIN — Authorities are searching for an Arkansas man suspected of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife earlier this week. Arkansas State Police said Thursday that law enforcement agencies across the region are following leads in the search for Lavern Blackmon, 57, of Conway.

US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRLINES-LOANS

DALLAS — American Airlines and four smaller carriers have reached agreement with the government for billions more in federal loans, a sign of the industry’s desperate fight to survive a downturn in air travel caused by the virus pandemic. The Treasury Department said Thursday that it had signed letters of intent for new loans to American, Spirit Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and SkyWest Airlines. By David Koenig. SENT: 680 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

The coronavirus numbers kept climbing Thursday, with a single-day record for new cases being set in Florida and the NBA revealing that the count of players and staff from the 22 remaining teams that have confirmed diagnoses of COVID-19 continues to grow. The NBA numbers: nine more positive players from tests conducted between June 24-29 to bring the total to 25 who have been positive since mandated testing began June 23, as well 10 positive-testing staff members from the teams that will start arriving at the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida next week for the resumption of the season. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 720 words, photos.

BASEBALL RETURNS

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward was going to address his entire team before the start of MLB’s unprecedented summer training camp, just like he did when spring training opened about 4 1/2 months ago. It was on a Zoom call instead of in person this time. When the New York Mets resume practice, 60-year-old hitting coach Chili Davis will be working with hitters remotely and not initially at Citi Field with players and other staff members. The Seattle Mariners have three assistant coaches who fall into the high-risk category for the coronavirus and will work remotely all season. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 970 words, photos.

TEXAS A&M-NCAA

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s football program was placed on probation and coach Jimbo Fisher given a six-month show cause order by the NCAA on Thursday after the Aggies were found to have violated recruiting and other rules beginning in January 2018. Fisher, who had just been hired by Texas A&M, and an assistant coach had impermissible contact with a recruit, the NCAA said without identifying the coaches by name. The assistant, Jay Graham, is now a member of Jeremy Pruitt’s staff at Tennessee. SENT: 540 words, photo.

RACIAL JUSTICE-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas junior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said Thursday he will sit out from all team activities until the school starts meeting demands for campus changes sought by dozens of Longhorns athletes. The demands made in early June include renaming several campus buildings currently named after former Texas officials with ties to the Confederacy and segregation, and a call to drop the school song “The Eyes of Texas.” SENT: 280 words, photos.

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC-CHAMP

DETROIT — Cameron Champ lathered up his hands with sanitizer as he made the turn in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, trying to stay healthy enough to keep competing. “I use it as much as I see it out there,” he said after shooting a 3-under 69, putting him four shots back after the opening round. By Larry Lage. SENT: 460 words, photos.

