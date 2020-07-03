Advertisement

Treat of the Day: 50 Blinn nursing students graduate

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fifty students recently graduated from the Blinn College District’s Vocational Nursing Program.

The 10-month program includes classroom, laboratory, and clinical training.

According to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, almost 98% of Blinn’s graduates from the program during the past three years have found jobs in the profession.

Program graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination and the Nursing Jurisprudence Examination and are considered licensed vocational nurses after passing both exams.

