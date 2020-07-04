Advertisement

8-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama mall

An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday in a shooting at an Alabama's shopping mall that left three other people injured, police said.
An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday in a shooting at an Alabama's shopping mall that left three other people injured, police said.(WBRC)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday in a shooting at an Alabama's shopping mall that left three other people injured, police said.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said the child was killed in the afternoon shooting at the Riverchase Galleria. The police chief said a girl and two adults were also hospitalized after the shooting. Authorities did not release the victims' names.

Police did not give a motive for the shooting. Derzis said police are working promising leads, but did not say if they had identified suspects.

“This is certainly a tragic situation when you have an innocent child who gets caught in the middle of an altercation between others,” Derzis said.

Multiple shots were reported near the food court inside the mall, police said. “We don’t know at this point what led to the shooting or how many gunmen were involved,” Police Capt. Gregg Rector said in an earlier news release.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said he visited with the boy's parents Friday evening.

“This was just a very senseless tragedy and of course they are devastated by this,” Brocato said. He asked residents in the city to pray for the family.

The mall was evacuated after the shooting

Annalisa Pope, who works at Hollister in the mall, told WBMA-TV in a telephone interview that she heard six to seven shots fired.

“It wasn’t just one or two,” she said. “That’s what got me off guard. They (the shots) just kept going.”

She said the gunshots “sounded like they were coming from every direction.”

Hoover police asked anyone was in the mall who witnessed the shooting to call authorities.

“It felt so close,” she said. “It was so surreal. It doesn’t even feel real right now. You wouldn’t expect something like that to happen out of nowhere on a normal, Friday afternoon.”

The mall in suburban Birmingham was the site of a 2018 police shooting where an officer fatally shot a Black man with a gun after mistaking him for the gunman in an earlier shooting at the mall.

The shooting of 21-year-old Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. prompted a series of protests at the mall. The Alabama attorney general’s office cleared the officer, saying he acted “reasonably under the circumstances” in the encounter that spanned approximately five seconds.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pets of the Week - Bella & Midnight

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
Bella and Midnight are the Aggieland Humane Society Pets of the Week for July 3, 2020.

National

Americans face very different July 4th

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
T'S A HOLIDAY THAT CELEBRATES LIFE, LIBERTY, AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS BUT ON THIS JULY FOURTH, THOSE IDEALS ARE BEING PUT TO THE TEST

National

Trump to attend massive July 4th event as COVID cases soar

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Masks will not be required and social distancing will not be practiced as thousands of supporters join Trump at Mt. Rushmore.

Coronavirus

Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus

Updated: 4 hours ago
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss this weekend's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,

Latest News

News

Governor’s new COVID-19 order to impact some July 4th gatherings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Coronavirus is changing how families will celebrate July 4th this weekend.

News

Aggieland Humane Society Pets of the Week: Bella and Midnight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Karla Castillo
Bella and Midnight are the Aggieland Humane Society Pets of the Week for July 3, 2020.

News

Organizers preparing for for firework show at Rellis

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Event organizers are preparing for Saturday's firework show at Rellis.

News

Free Music Friday: Ben Morris & the Great American Boxcar Chorus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Free Music Friday: Ben Morris & the Great American Boxcar Chorus

News

Organizers preparing for for firework show at Rellis

Updated: 4 hours ago
“We started setting up those sites in the last day or two and fireworks are to come,” said Joe Cerney, the show operator. Cerney says more than 1,100 fireworks will go off on Saturday.

News

Texas A&M provost answers FAQ about students’ return to campus

Updated: 4 hours ago
Students are headed back to Texas A&M University’s campus for the fall semester. A blend of in-person and remote learning will mean big changes as physical distancing is highlighted through the re-opening plans.