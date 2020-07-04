Bombers Win the Opener in Victoria

Bryan / College Station, TX (July 3, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers improved to 3-1 tonight following a 7-3 win over the Victoria Generals. Brazos Valley took the lead in the 1st inning and didn’t look back. The Bombers used eight hits and six Victoria errors to get back on track after taking their first loss of the season last night.

Kelby Weyler got the Bombers started with a first-pitch single before Sam Thompson knocked him in with an RBI double. Grayson Tatrow proceeded to hit Thompson home to take a 2-0 lead. The Generals responded with a run in the bottom of the 1st. Shane Sirdashney and Thompson took advantage of errors to score in the 2nd and 5th respectively. Leading off the 6th, Sirdashney crossed the plate again after hitting the first home run of the season for the Bombers. Brazos Valley added two insurance runs in the 9th, with RBI’s from Wesley Faison and Jeffrey David.

Weyler had his third multi-hit game of the season, grabbing hits number six and seven of the season. He leads the team with a .412 batting average heading into game five.

Logan Teske started on the bump for the Bombers, going three innings deep with one earned run. Zach Poe replaced him in the 4th and pitched three scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five along the way. John Cheatwood earned his first save of the season, shutting out the Generals through the final two innings. Teske was credited with the win while Isaac Ponce of Victoria was handed the loss.

The Bombers will play game two against the Generals tomorrow night, July 3rd, at 7:05 PM.

