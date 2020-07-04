Advertisement

Brazos Valley veteran has ties to movie in theaters July 4 weekend

By Erika Fernandez
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Americans are celebrating the country’s independence July 4, and some are remembering why they chose to fight for it.

This weekend, a new movie called “The Outpost” is hitting select theaters and streaming services. It’s about a battle in Afghanistan 11 years ago.

On October 3, 2009, 53 U.S. soldiers battled nearly 400 Taliban at Combat Outpost Keating. Eight Americans died that day in the Battle of Kamdesh.

The movie is based off a book that tells the story of the outpost, from establishment to destruction.

“Although I relive those moments often, I wish that I could do something differently and change the outcome,” said retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Moises Cerezo.

Cerezo is mentioned in the book. The local veteran didn’t fight in that battle in 2009, but he helped build the base years before, serving as a medic.

“Several firefights; I had U.S. soldiers die, I had Afghan soldiers die. There were times when I thought I was going to die,” Cerezo said.

Cerezo’s connection to Keating goes deeper. First Lt. Benjamin Keating died in 2006 when a truck he was driving fell over a cliff. Cerezo was one of the last people to treat him.

“We flipped him over and the last thing he said to me was, ‘Doc, get me out of here’,” Cerezo continued. “For years, his death has haunted me. I’ve always felt that I didn’t do enough and through therapy, I realized I did do all I can. However, I feel like in that situation, I could have done more.”

The Outpost was located at the bottom of a valley. It was named for Keating after his death.

Although Cerezo doesn’t know how much he’s portrayed in the film, he says the day Keating died is one of the most profound moments of his military career.

“All I had to do was worry about the guys next to me, and that was it. I became the man I am today because of that moment. It was a defining moment in my life,” Cerezo said.

“The Outpost” is now playing at select theaters this weekend, including Premiere Cinemas in Bryan and other video on demand services as well.

