Advertisement

Briscoe wins 2nd straight to complete dream weekend at Indy

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe poses with the trophy after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe poses with the trophy after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chase Briscoe put on four new tires during a late pit-stop Saturday, then held off AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric over the final five laps to win the first Xfinity Series race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

The Indiana native beat Justin Haley by 1.717 seconds.

“I have dreamed of coming to this race track and just getting to race here,” Briscoe said. “To win here is unbelievable. I can’t put it into words. To get our sponsors in victory lane and driving for Stewart-Haas at Indianapolis. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Noah Gragson was third.

Allmendinger and Cindric faded to fourth and fifth after battling and bumping hard over the final few laps when the top three cars were within a second of one another.

It’s Briscoe’s second straight win, his third in the last four races and fifth of the season. And he celebrated another Stewart-Haas Racing victory by climbing the fence even though the stands were empty at the massive speedway.

“We are really rolling right now,” Briscoe said. “I think today is a statement win. I don’t think anybody had us as a favorite today with Allmendinger and Cindric in the field but we knew down deep we could run with those guys. I am so blessed to be driving this race car. I am a lucky guy that gets to drive it and it is truly a blessing.”

Briscoe won the second stage and was in control for most of the final stage. The leaders pitted with eight laps to go, and Briscoe passed three cars on the restart to take the lead.

Allmendinger finally caught Briscoe with two laps to go, but Briscoe retook the lead before the end of the lap and he eventually pulled away. Cindric, the son of Team Penske President Tim Cindric, took the first stage.

Latest News

Sports

Dixon breaks through at Indianapolis with victory in GP

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It took Scott Dixon 12 years to make a second trip to victory lane at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Coronavirus

Virus doesn’t stop annual hot dog eating contest

Updated: 3 hours ago
The coronavirus put a damper on this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in New York, but some things stayed the same. Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men’s and women’s champions at Saturday’s Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

Sports

NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule

Updated: 4 hours ago
The NBA has released its scrimmage schedule in advance of the 2019-20 Season Restart at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. All 22 teams participating will play three scrimmages before the restart officially tips off on July 30. Potential broadcast details will be determined at a later date.

Sports

Bombers Win the Opener in Victoria

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Brazos Valley Bombers improved to 3-1 tonight following a 7-3 win over the Victoria Generals. Brazos Valley took the lead in the 1st inning and didn’t look back. The Bombers used eight hits and six Victoria errors to get back on track after taking their first loss of the season last night.

Latest News

Sports

Redskins, Indians to review nicknames amid race debate

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cleveland Indians have announced that they too are reviewing their contentious nickname. The team released a statement on Friday night saying it is committed to making a positive impact in their community and that they embrace their responsibility to advance social justice and equality.

Sports

Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss this weekend’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,

Sports

MLB announces 1.2% of COVID-19 tests are positive

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Major League Baseball announced the first set of results for COVID-19 testing across the league. 38 tests came out positive out of the 3,185 total samples collected.

Sports

MLB cancels All-Star Game for first time since 1945

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Dodger Stadium’s 40-year wait to host the All-Star Game is going to last even longer.

Sports

Redskins to have ‘thorough review’ of name amid race debate

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Washington Redskins began a “thorough review” of their name Friday, a significant step toward moving on from what experts and advocates call a “dictionary-defined racial slur.”

News

Texas A&M football settles rules violation with NCAA

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Texas A&M Athletics stressed that the violations were isolated and unintentional and both the university and head football coach Jimbo Fisher worked actively to resolve the issue.