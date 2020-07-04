Advertisement

Fireworks plans in good shape, rain chances creep back in Sunday

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
After a warm and hazy Saturday afternoon, temperatures look to stay in the 90s until after sunset, before slowly starting to cool down. The rain chances look to hold off until Sunday afternoon, so any fireworks plans that you may have outside look to sit in pretty good shape.

We’re headed for the mid 70s by the time you wake up Sunday morning before the rain chances start to slip back in by Sunday afternoon. Scattered showers and an isolated rumble of thunder are possible as early as 3 P.M., moving north to south across the Brazos Valley. It won’t be for everyone, but a quick downpour or two can’t be ruled out heading through Sunday night.

Monday brings another chance for rain and a few thunderstorms across the area, but like Sunday, it won’t be for everyone. Daytime heating from the sun could help spark a few downpours through the afternoon hours, so definitely something to watch as we head into the back half of the weekend. The good news - the rain and cloud cover could give slight relief in temperatures for the beginning of next week, possibly down into the mid 90s!

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 76. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy by afternoon with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 98. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly Cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 95. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

