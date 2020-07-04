Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

RIO RANCHO, N.M, (AP) — Associated Press writer Russell Contreras has always had trouble with the July Fourth holiday due to his family's Mexican American past. But then he began looking at America's Independence Day through the eyes of his Uncle Ciprian. The U.S. Marine took part in the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II and suffered a concussion. After he was rescued, he was asked — while wounded — to go back and fight. Ciprian volunteered and was injured again. Contreras now wonders: What did Ciprian see in the U.S.? Today, Contreras says his family celebrates the Fourth by sharing Ciprian's story and other heroic tales of people of color.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — For residents across America’s Sun Belt — business owners and workers, consumers and home buyers — the past three months have delivered about the scariest ride in memory. With coronavirus cases surging through the region, it’s far from clear whether the stops, starts and bumps in the economy are over. Or are they new normal? Will the Sun Belt remain gripped by doubt and uncertainty for months or years? What is clear is that no one feels able to relax and assume the best. No one, not even the top experts, can say when a vaccine or an effective treatment might be in sight.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas began mandating face coverings Friday on the orders of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who says some people “are not comprehending the magnitude” of the coronavirus outbreak. Texas reported more than 7,500 confirmed new cases Friday and hospitalizations continued to trend upward. Despite Abbott's mask order and appeals for the public to stay home, leaders in his party say the Texas GOP Convention will go on in Houston later this month. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is now signaling the city might step in if the party doesn't reconsider.

SPICEWOOD, Texas (AP) — Willie Nelson’s annual Fourth of July Picnic is going ahead this year, but to reduce concerns about the coronavirus the event will be virtual. Fans can tune in to the nearly 50-year-old music bash Saturday via livestream. Other performers include Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Steve Earle and Nelson’s fellow Texas-based singers Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and Kinky Friedman. Some of the artists will be at Nelson’s Luck Ranch in Spicewood, northwest of Austin. Others will stream live from elsewhere. Nelson’s event started in 1972 and has been held most years since, moving around Texas and occasionally outside the Lone Star State.