Local retirement community celebrates Independence Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local retirement community celebrated Independence Day Friday in the courtyard, all the while socially distanced.

The Parc at Traditions had its residents come out to the balconies while they sang and celebrated the holiday.

One resident wrote a song titled “Maskmaker.” They sang it the tune of “Matchmaker” from the musical “Fiddler on the Roof.” The resident who wrote the song wrote it to honor a few of her neighbors who sewed hundreds of masks when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

A resident at a Bryan retirement community wrote the sweetest song: “Maskmaker” to the tune of Fidler of the Roofs “Matchmaker”. Enjoy! @KBTXNews pic.twitter.com/Fv5rfvqc3l — Kendall Hogan (@KBTXKendall) July 4, 2020

Keith Crain is one of those mask makers who says she made more than 700. She said Friday’s event was a great way to celebrate the holiday even during a pandemic.

“It gives a little bit of normalcy to everything. All of us love holidays. The only thing that is upsetting is all of us love decorating our balconies but we can’t go out to get anything to decorate. So that is a little bit hard, but they do a great job with the music and it’s fun to see everyone outside,” said Crain.

