NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule

The NBA has released its scrimmage schedule in advance of the 2019-20 Season Restart at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. All 22 teams participating will play three scrimmages before the restart officially tips off on July 30. Potential broadcast details will be determined at a later date.

All times are Eastern Standard.

The NBA Season Restart Scrimmage Schedule!



From July 22-28, participating teams will compete in three inter-squad scrimmages in final preparation for the resumption of the season on July 30. #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/c27jDrsTQw — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2020

Wednesday, July 22

Orlando Magic vs. LA Clippers (3 p.m.)

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets (3:30 p.m.)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets (7 p.m.)

Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat (8 p.m.)

Thursday, July 23

San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3 p.m.)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers (3:30 p.m.)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7 p.m.)

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz (8 p.m.)

Friday, July 24

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers (3:30 p.m.)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics (5 p.m.)

Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 25

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic (12 p.m.)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings (12:30 p.m.)

Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz (4 p.m.)

Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs (4:30 p.m.)

LA Clippers vs. Washington Wizards (8 p.m.)

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans (8:30 p.m.)

Sunday, July 26

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (12 p.m.)

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics (1:30 p.m.)

Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks (4 p.m.)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors (6 p.m.)

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8 p.m.)

Monday, July 27

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers (3 p.m.)

Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers (4 p.m.)

Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets (5:30 p.m.)

Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets (7 p.m.)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks (8 p.m.)

Tuesdays, July 28

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat (2 p.m.)

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns (3 p.m.)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers (4 p.m.)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers (6 p.m.)

Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets (8 p.m.)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers (8:30 p.m.)