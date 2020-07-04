Advertisement

Redskins, Indians to review nicknames amid race debate

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - -The Cleveland Indians have announced that they too are reviewing their contentious nickname. The team released a statement on Friday night saying it is committed to making a positive impact in their community and that they embrace their responsibility to advance social justice and equality.

The club said it plans to review a nickname it has had since 1905. In 2018, the Indians removed their Chief Wahoo logo from caps and jersey worn by the team. The red-faced mascot, however, remains on some team merchandise.

The move mirrors one made by the NFL’s Washington Redskins, who Friday said they are embarking on a “thorough review” of their name.

FedEx on Thursday called for the Redskins to change their name, and Nike appeared to remove all Redskins gear from its online store.

