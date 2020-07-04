Texas News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jamie Stengle is at the desk.

____

TOP STORIES:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-VOICEMAIL

AUSTIN, Texas — A conservative power broker told Texas’ governor to have National Guard troops “shoot to kill” amid protests last month against racial injustice and police brutality. Steve Hotze, a Houston-based critic of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, left that message in a voicemail to the governor’s chief of staff on the weekend of June 6, according to The Texas Tribune. Abbott had activated the Texas National Guard after some protests became violent and destructive. SENT: 245 words

US-ECONOMIC MOOD IN SUN BELT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At the beginning of March, Joey Conicella and Alex Marin were riding high. Their new Orlando restaurant, Hungry Pants, had drawn rave reviews. With revenue rising, they planned to hire more servers. Sunday brunch service was coming soon. That was just before the coronavirus struck suddenly, forcing them to close. But in May, as authorities eased safety and social-distancing rules, Hungry Pants reopened at smaller capacity, fueled by hope, hand sanitizer and a government loan. By Tamara Lush and Jim Vertuno. SENT: 1,200 words, photos

US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Earlier this week, as Tennessee registered what then was its highest single-day coronavirus case increase, Gov. Bill Lee held a news conference and issued a stern response. It wasn’t a mandate to wear masks in public or clamp down on businesses or social gatherings. Instead, it was a plea for residents to do the right thing. By Kimberlee Kruesi. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-A FAMILY STORY

RIO RANCHO, N.M, — The July Fourth holiday hurts me every year. Waving flags seems out of place, and wearing anything stars and stripes makes me feel like Apollo Creed in “Rocky.” Lee Greenwood’s song “God Bless The U.S.A.” doesn’t invoke patriotism inside of me, and I never take advantage of those exclusive, one-day mattress sales. Yes, I relax, maybe throw some meat on the grill and take my family to a New Mexico desert mesa to watch fireworks among coyotes and rabbits. Independence Day pageantry doesn’t make me feel American, though; thanks to birth and chance, I have no other place to go. By Russell Contreras. SENT: 1,440 words, photos

TESLA FACTORY

TULSA, Okla. — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made a visit to Tulsa, which is being considered as a site for the automaker’s new U.S. assembly plant. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said on social media Saturday morning that he’d had a “great” visit with Musk on Friday in Tulsa, and included photos of himself and others talking with Musk under a tent on the proposed site. SENT: 190 words

IN SPORTS:

NBA RESTART-MENTAL HEALTH

NEW ORLEANS — Jrue Holiday expects basketball to be the easy part. The Pelicans guard will be living in the NBA’s “bubble” when 22 teams gather near Orlando, Florida, this month to resume their suspended season. By Brett Martel. SENT: 960 words, photos

MLS-GAME POSTPONED

The MLS is Back Tournament match between FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps set for Thursday has been postponed after eight players tested positive for the coronavirus. The group-stage game will be rescheduled, the league said Saturday. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 350 words

___

