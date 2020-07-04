Tropical Depression Five forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Five forms in the western Atlantic (KBTX)

A cluster of storms off of the U.S. East Coast has organized into what is now Tropical Depression Five.

In the first advisory issued for the tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center stated that maximum sustained winds were around 35 mph with higher gusts.

As of Saturday morning, the system was tracking east-northeast at 17 mph. It is forecasted to continue moving in that direction, so no impacts to the United States are expected.

Forecasters say that little overall change in strength is unlikely, but there is a chance that the tropical depression could strengthen into a tropical storm later on Saturday.

If the system can strengthen into a tropical storm, it will be named Edouard.

Tropical Depression #Five Advisory 1: New Tropical Depression Forms Over the Western Atlantic. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 4, 2020

Tropical Depression 5 has formed in the western Atlantic. If it gets named, it’ll be the earliest 5th Atlantic named storm formation on record. Current earliest 5th named storm formation record in the Atlantic is Emily on July 12 in 2005. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/DBHjsj9aWt — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 4, 2020

