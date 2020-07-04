Two new deaths, 70 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 70 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,176 active cases.

Health officials report two women in their 60s and 70s who were hospitalized have died. There have been 33 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

34 people are currently hospitalized. 12 people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 1,192 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 2,401. There have been 21,349 tests performed.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday, July 6 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 222

77802: 191

77803: 666

77805: 7

77806: 3

77807: 154

77808: 106

77840: 443

77841: 3

77843: 4

77845: 539

77866: 1

77868: 6

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 5 77 Brazos 1,176 2,401 Burleson 64 86 Grimes 510 560 Houston 23 165 Lee 43 63 Leon 6 33 Madison 2 38 Milam 18 97 Montgomery 960 2,353 Robertson 46 54 San Jacinto 18 57 Trinity 22 42 Walker 228 2,080 Waller 86 165 Washington 107 296

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 524 staffed hospital beds with 154 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 10 available ICU beds and 43 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 67 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 5 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 77 total cases and 50 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 64 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 86 total cases, and 20 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 68 active cases. There have been 56 total cases in the county and 55 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 32 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 29 active cases and 426 total cases. There have been 207 recoveries and two deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has 23 active cases, with 165 total cases. There have been 50 recovered cases and one COVID-19 related death. Eastham prison is no longer included in these numbers because there are currently no active cases at Eastham Prison.

Lee County has reported 43 active cases. The county has a total of 63 cases, with 14 recoveries and 6 deaths.

Leon County currently has 6 active cases. The county has 33 total cases, with 6 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 2 active cases. The county has a total of 38 cases with 13 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 18 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 97 total cases and 79 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 960 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 2,353 total cases and 1,356 recovered cases. There are currently 24 hospitalizations and there have been 37 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 46 active COVID-19 cases, with 54 total cases. Currently, 10 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 24

77856 - 16

77837 - 4

76629 - 2

77867 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 18 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 57 cases with 18 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 22 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 42 total cases with 17 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,080 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 228 cases are active in the community and 170 are recovered community cases. 1,638 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 86 active cases of COVID-19. There are 165 total cases and 74 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 107 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 296 total cases with 158 recoveries and 31 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 87,385 active cases and 93,572 recoveries. There have been 183,532 total cases reported and 2,273,591 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 2,575 Texans have died from COVID-19.

246 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 34,108 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 3 at 3:25 p.m.