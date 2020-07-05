Advertisement

Another few rounds of storms before heat roars back

Steamy with a couple dashes of relief in store through Wednesday
By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

This morning’s rain was enough to drop us down into the 70s (for about 30 minutes) and give us a free spa treatment courtesy of the Gulf of Mexico! While we wait for our next round, we’ll simmer to the mid 90s this afternoon with heat index soaring up to 105. We might as well get some more rain if we’re going to be this hot and humid, right?

We get to see the fruits of all the humidity for at least the first couple days of the work week. Afternoon and evening showers and storms look likely, thanks to the Brazos Valley being just far enough away from high pressure to allow some clouds to blossom into storms. This “northwest” flow will be with us through early Wednesday before high pressure tightens its grip on the state of Texas and we see some real summer heat. In the meantime, some miss out on rain completely, others can grab between 0.25″ and 0.50″ by sunrise Wednesday, while a lucky few may drink up a quick 1″+.

Remember, the heat will only be tamed, but not absent, early this week. Afternoon highs build from Wednesday onward, likely leading to our first stretch of triple digit days by Friday onward into next week. Stay cool! Additional forecast details and a look ahead to next week can be found in the video below.

Monday Morning Live Weather Update

Couple rounds of showers and storms coming our way the next few days! Here's a look at what we can expect.

Posted by KBTX Media on Monday, July 6, 2020

