Brazos County confirms 83 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 83 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,210 active cases. The county’s positivity rate is now 49.31, meaning nearly half of all tests being done in the past seven days are coming back with a positive result.

There has been another death of a patient who had the virus. The health district says he was hospitalized in his 80s. No other details were released. There have been 34 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

On Saturday, 8,258 new cases were reported in Texas, another record high for the state. Click here for more data from DSHS.

Total hospital occupancy for Brazos County is 65% and total ICU bed occupancy is 67%. Twenty-six people are currently hospitalized. Eleven people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 1,240 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been ten days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 2,484. There have been 21,379 tests performed.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 235

77802: 197

77803: 688

77805: 7

77806: 3

77807: 156

77808: 112

77840: 463

77841: 3

77843: 4

77845: 553

77866: 1

77868: 6

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 518 staffed hospital beds with 155 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 10 available ICU beds and 42 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 64 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 91,752 active cases and 97,430 recoveries. There have been 191,790 total cases reported. To date, 2,608 Texans have died with the COVID-19 virus. Currently, there are 7,890 patients with COVID-19 in Texas hospitals. Click here to see hospital data from across Texas.