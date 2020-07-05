Bryan church burns down on Fourth of July

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A church was destroyed by a fire in the late hours of Independence Day.

Authorities were called to Southern Oaks Baptist Church off Grassbur Road around 11:30 p.m.

Witnesses say they were driving by when they noticed the church on fire and called 9-1-1.

Multiple agencies were on scene to help put out the fire.

KBTX is working to confirm what started the fire and if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.