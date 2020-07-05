Advertisement

Correa asks wife to stay out of salons until season ends

(GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astos shortstop Carlos Correa is so serious about not contracting the coronavirus that he’s asked his wife, Daniella, a former pageant queen, to stay out of beauty salons until the season is over.

“When I talk to my wife she knows,” he said Sunday. “No getting your nails done. No getting your hair done right now. So we’re going to be home. We’re going to focus on the baseball season and once everything is done, then you can go to get your nails done and do everything else.”

Correa’s wife was Miss Texas in 2016. The pair wed in the Dominican Republic in December.

Correa spoke at length after Sunday’s workout about the importance of personal responsibility among the players if they hope to get through this 60-game season, which is scheduled to begin July 23 or July 24.

“We know what it takes to make the season possible,” he said. “What we’re doing is we come to work out and we go back to our houses. I think that’s the key ... I think if we can keep it simple. Simple as come get your work in and go back home, get some rest, I think we’ll be able to be fine and be able to carry on with the season.”

Houston is one of the U.S. cities currently being hit hardest by the coronavirus, and Texas reported its highest daily increase in confirmed cases on Saturday with 8,258.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

NOTES: Manager Dusty Baker said reliever Joe Smith was not with the team because of concerns for the health and safety of his family. ... Baker said he did not have an update on designated hitter Yordan Alvarez and starter Jose Urquidy, who have been absent from workouts for undisclosed reasons.

Latest News

Sports

Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic by 3 shots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Bryson DeChambeau got the result he was looking for from transforming his body.

Sports

Bottas wins F1′s season-opening Austrian GP, Hamilton 4th

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Valtteri Bottas has won a chaotic season-opening Austrian Grand Prix which saw Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton finish fourth after getting a late time penalty.

Sports

Matthew Wolff shoots 64 to take Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

Updated: 22 hours ago
Matthew Wolff had a roller-coaster round that went well enough Saturday to give him a three-shot lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Wolff shot his second straight 8-under 64 to move into position for his second PGA Tour victory. He was at 19-under 197 at Detroit Golf Club. Armour and Bryson DeChambeau were tied for second after 67s.

Sports

Briscoe wins 2nd straight to complete dream weekend at Indy

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Chase Briscoe put on four new tires during a late pit-stop Saturday, then held off AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric over the final five laps to win the first Xfinity Series race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

Latest News

Sports

Dixon breaks through at Indianapolis with victory in GP

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
It took Scott Dixon 12 years to make a second trip to victory lane at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Coronavirus

Virus doesn’t stop annual hot dog eating contest

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
The coronavirus put a damper on this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in New York, but some things stayed the same. Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men’s and women’s champions at Saturday’s Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

Sports

NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT
The NBA has released its scrimmage schedule in advance of the 2019-20 Season Restart at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. All 22 teams participating will play three scrimmages before the restart officially tips off on July 30. Potential broadcast details will be determined at a later date.

Sports

Bombers Win the Opener in Victoria

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
The Brazos Valley Bombers improved to 3-1 tonight following a 7-3 win over the Victoria Generals. Brazos Valley took the lead in the 1st inning and didn’t look back. The Bombers used eight hits and six Victoria errors to get back on track after taking their first loss of the season last night.

Sports

Redskins, Indians to review nicknames amid race debate

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Cleveland Indians have announced that they too are reviewing their contentious nickname. The team released a statement on Friday night saying it is committed to making a positive impact in their community and that they embrace their responsibility to advance social justice and equality.

Sports

Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss this weekend’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,