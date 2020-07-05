Advertisement

Fingers Crossed: Scattered Rain Moving South out of North / Central Texas

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Sunday morning radar found scattered showers to a very isolated rumble of thunder moving from north to south through Central and North Texas. While most forecast data suggests this activity will dry up before reaching the Brazos Valley, it is not ruled out spots of wet weather may drift through the area by early-to-mid afternoon. A second disturbance is moving through this northerly flow in the atmosphere, which could provide the chance for more scattered activity by early evening through midnight or so (far eastern side of the Brazos Valley is favored if it comes to pass). Otherwise, sweating it out today to the mid & upper 90s, with heat index values between 103° and 105°.

Monday brings another chance for rain and a few thunderstorms across the area, but like Sunday, it is not expected for everyone. Daytime heating from the sun could help spark a few downpours through the afternoon hours -- something to watch as we head into the beginning of next week. The good news - the rain and cloud cover could give slight relief for temperatures rolling into the first half of next week, with afternoon highs possibly reaching down into the mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy by afternoon with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 98. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly Cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 95. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

