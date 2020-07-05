Fireworks light up the sky over RELLIS campus in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The sprawling RELLIS campus in Bryan played perfect host to a physically distant Fourth of July celebration.

The Texas A&M University System organized the drive-in style fireworks show after the annual I Love America fireworks display was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of cars packed into the large parking lots. KBTX broadcast the fireworks on television for those who didn’t make it out. WTAW also broadcast music timed to the fireworks.

The show was sponsored by The Texas A&M University System, KBTX, WTAW and the City of Bryan. Additional thanks to Schulte Roofing and Schaefer Custom Homes.

