Advertisement

Fireworks light up the sky over RELLIS campus in Bryan

The Texas A&M University System hosted fireworks at the Bryan campus for the first time.
TAMUS Fireworks
TAMUS Fireworks(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The sprawling RELLIS campus in Bryan played perfect host to a physically distant Fourth of July celebration.

The Texas A&M University System organized the drive-in style fireworks show after the annual I Love America fireworks display was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of cars packed into the large parking lots. KBTX broadcast the fireworks on television for those who didn’t make it out. WTAW also broadcast music timed to the fireworks.

WATCH: Freedom on the Brazos

WATCH: Freedom on the Brazos: Independence Day at RELLIS! Thanks to the The Texas A&M University System 🎇🎆

Posted by KBTX Media on Saturday, July 4, 2020

The show was sponsored by The Texas A&M University System, KBTX, WTAW and the City of Bryan. Additional thanks to Schulte Roofing and Schaefer Custom Homes.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pets of the Week - Bella & Midnight

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
Bella and Midnight are the Aggieland Humane Society Pets of the Week for July 3, 2020.

News

Protesters in College Station demand justice for Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Protesters line Texas Avenue in College Station to demand justice for Vanessa Guillen and bring awareness to her murder that occurred on Fort Hood.

News

Brazos Valley veteran has ties to movie in theaters July 4 weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
Americans are celebrating the country’s independence July 4, and some are remembering why they chose to fight for it.

News

Hundreds flock to Wheelock for annual parade, hamburger fundraiser

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hundreds flock to Wheelock for annual parade, hamburger fundraiser

Latest News

News

Protesters in College Station demand justice for Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 2 hours ago
Just before 5 p.m. on Independence Day, dozens arrived with signs and facemasks at the intersection of Texas Avenue and George Bush Drive in College Station to demand justice for Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen and bring awareness to her murder that happened on Fort Hood grounds.

News

Sheriff’s July 4th message draws mixed reaction on Facebook

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
In a post on the official Grimes County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Sheriff Don Sowell urged citizens not to listen to "historically illiterate people."

News

Brazos Valley veteran has ties to movie in theaters July 4 weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
A new movie called "The Outpost" is hitting select theaters and streaming services. It's about a battle in Afghanistan 11 years ago, and a Brazos Valley veteran has a connection to the movie and the battle itself.

News

Tropical Depression Five forms in the Atlantic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
Tropical Depression Five has formed out in the western Atlantic.

News

Two new deaths, 70 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Local retirement community celebrates Independence Day

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local retirement home celebrates the Fourth