Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

CHICAGO (AP) — A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to organize protests over coronavirus stay-at-home orders have now pivoted to new targets. Their latest focus: Black Lives Matter and the nationwide protests against racial injustice. An Associated Press review of the most recent posts in 40 of these Facebook groups, many launched by conservative or pro-gun activists, found the conversations shifted last month to attacking the nationwide protests over the killing of Black men and women.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported its highest daily increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday with 8,258, as hospitalizations continued to climb. Texas began mandating face coverings Friday on the orders of Gov. Greg Abbott. The mask order came as Texans entered the Fourth of July weekend. The order is the most dramatic about-face the Republican governor has made as he retreats from what stood out as one of the swiftest reopenings in America. Texas health officials say the total number of reported cases is now at 191,790. Health officials also report 33 additional deaths, for a total of 2,608.

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police in a Dallas suburb say they shot and killed a man after he reportedly shot his wife and opened fire on the officers. Irving police say they responded to a call before 10 a.m. Saturday from a woman who said her husband shot her. Officers found the man in the backyard of a neighboring property. Police say they announced themselves while entering the backyard, and then both the man and the officers began shooting. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital. The officers were not hurt. An investigation is ongoing.

ATLANTA (AP) — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and segregation. And with today's national reckoning on racism, Democratic leaders are hoping for a fundamental shift at the ballot box. Many Southern electorates are getting younger, less white and more urban, and are less likely to embrace President Donald Trump’s white identity politics. Southern Democrats are assembling a diverse group of candidates for state and congressional offices to join presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden on the ticket. They believe Biden can appeal to perhaps the nation’s most culturally conservative region.