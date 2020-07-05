Hundreds flock to Wheelock for annual parade, hamburger fundraiser

WHEELOCK, Texas (KBTX) - A yearly Independence Day tradition continued in Roberston County despite the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of people flocked to Wheelock on Saturday for the 26th annual Wheelock 4th of July Parade.

The festivities kicked off at 10:00 a.m. and featured everything from classic cars to first responders. Parade organizers say the event was exactly what the community needed to celebrate together while staying safe.

”I think people are looking for things to do,” said Joe Hedrick, President of Friends of the Wheelock School House, which sponsored the event. “With a parade, I think you can get social distancing, and then with the hamburgers, we’ve got a drive-thru. So I think everybody feels pretty safe coming out.”

Hamburger plates were available for sale for $10 immediately following the parade to raise money for the Wheelock School House. There was also a virtual raffle drawing. The schoolhouse was built in 1908. Hedrick says money raised will go toward repairing the aging building.

“We just recently put in new windows,” said Hedrick. “We’re in the process of working on the dormers and we’re going to have it roofed, so once we get that done and we get it tight, we’re going to start working on the inside.”

You can learn more about the work being done on the Wheelock School House here.

