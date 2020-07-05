Advertisement

Kanye West tweets he’s running for president

Kanye West answers questions from Sr. pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 am service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston.
Kanye West answers questions from Sr. pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 am service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston.(Source: AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - In a surprise July 4 tweet, Kanye West announced intentions to run for president and included the hashtag #2020Vision.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” wrote the 43-year-old rapper on Twitter.

The announcement was met with both support and derision.

Elon Musk tweeted his “full support” to West, and West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, retweeted the announcement with an American flag emoji.

Many other Twitter users questioned if West would actually run.

With approximately four months left to the November election, West would not be able to get listed on the ballot in several states. It’s unclear if he will run as an independent candidate in the others or will run in a later election.

West previously expressed support for President Donald Trump. However, the singer has also mentioned an interest in running for president himself at various times over the years.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pets of the Week - Bella & Midnight

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
Bella and Midnight are the Aggieland Humane Society Pets of the Week for July 3, 2020.

National

Woman dies after 2 protesters hit by car on Seattle highway

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Martha Bellisle
The 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with two counts of vehicular assault.

National

Nathan's July 4 hot dog eating contest forges on despite coronavirus

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
Changes to accomodate for the virus include a move indoors, a smaller invited field to allow for social distancing and everyone wearing masks and gloves where possible.

News

Protesters in College Station demand justice for Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Protesters line Texas Avenue in College Station to demand justice for Vanessa Guillen and bring awareness to her murder that occurred on Fort Hood.

Latest News

News

Fireworks light up the sky over RELLIS campus in Bryan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
The sprawling RELLIS campus in Bryan played perfect host to a physically distant Fourth of July celebration.

National

Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters

Updated: 1 hours ago
Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police have called for the removal of statues of Columbus, Confederate figures and others.

News

Brazos Valley veteran has ties to movie in theaters July 4 weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
Americans are celebrating the country’s independence July 4, and some are remembering why they chose to fight for it.

News

Hundreds flock to Wheelock for annual parade, hamburger fundraiser

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hundreds flock to Wheelock for annual parade, hamburger fundraiser

News

Protesters in College Station demand justice for Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 2 hours ago
Just before 5 p.m. on Independence Day, dozens arrived with signs and facemasks at the intersection of Texas Avenue and George Bush Drive in College Station to demand justice for Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen and bring awareness to her murder that happened on Fort Hood grounds.

Coronavirus

For nation’s birthday, Trump stokes the divisions within US

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.