Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

Facebook groups pivot to attacks on Black Lives Matter

CHICAGO (AP) — A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to organize protests over coronavirus stay-at-home orders have now pivoted to new targets. Their latest focus: Black Lives Matter and the nationwide protests against racial injustice. An Associated Press review of the most recent posts in 40 of these Facebook groups, many launched by conservative or pro-gun activists, found the conversations shifted last month to attacking the nationwide protests over the killing of Black men and women.

Texas reports record number of new COVID-19 cases with 8,258

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported its highest daily increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday with 8,258, as hospitalizations continued to climb. Texas began mandating face coverings Friday on the orders of Gov. Greg Abbott. The mask order came as Texans entered the Fourth of July weekend. The order is the most dramatic about-face the Republican governor has made as he retreats from what stood out as one of the swiftest reopenings in America. Texas health officials say the total number of reported cases is now at 191,790. Health officials also report 33 additional deaths, for a total of 2,608.

Police: Texas officers fatally shoot man who shot his wife

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police in a Dallas suburb say they shot and killed a man after he reportedly shot his wife and opened fire on the officers. Irving police say they responded to a call before 10 a.m. Saturday from a woman who said her husband shot her. Officers found the man in the backyard of a neighboring property. Police say they announced themselves while entering the backyard, and then both the man and the officers began shooting. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital. The officers were not hurt. An investigation is ongoing.

Democrats, Biden look to accelerate Southern political shift

ATLANTA (AP) — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and segregation. And with today's national reckoning on racism, Democratic leaders are hoping for a fundamental shift at the ballot box. Many Southern electorates are getting younger, less white and more urban, and are less likely to embrace President Donald Trump’s white identity politics. Southern Democrats are assembling a diverse group of candidates for state and congressional offices to join presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden on the ticket. They believe Biden can appeal to perhaps the nation’s most culturally conservative region.

'Lift Every Voice and Sing' hymn ignites hope across nation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was created more than a century ago. But the hymn dubbed as the Black national anthem has resurrected a beacon of hope during recent nationwide protests. Countless rallies were held across the United States in recent weeks with arm-locked protesters reciting the song’s lyrics while marching against police brutality of unarmed Black people. Some marches were peaceful, while others turned violent. But one common thread at the protests were people chanting the anthem‘s message of faithfulness, freedom and equality. Some civil rights leaders call the song sacred, while others believe the song is more “powerful and patriotic" than America's national anthem.

UW-Milwaukee lecturer under fire for Guillen remarks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee lecturer is under fire for making comments about the death of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Betsy Schoeller, a former Wisconsin Air National Guard officer, commented on Facebook about Guillen's death, saying sexual harassment is the price of admission for women in the military. Guillen has said her sergeant was sexually harassing her and planned to report it. She went missing in April at Fort Hood. Her remains were found Tuesday. UW-Milwaukee student Emily Cruz started a petition on Friday to fire Schoeller.

Report: Texas conservative wanted Guard to 'kill ’em'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A conservative power broker told Texas’ governor to have National Guard troops “shoot to kill” amid protests last month against racial injustice and police brutality. The Texas Tribune reports that Steve Hotze left that message in a voicemail to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's chief of staff on the weekend of June 6. Hotze acknowledged the comment in a Facebook post Saturday, writing “it’s not about race." Republican Sen. John Cornyn called the voicemail “absolutely disgusting and reprehensible.” Abbott’s office declined to comment to the Tribune and did not immediately respond to a public records request for the voicemail.

Musk visits Tulsa as site for new Tesla plant is considered

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made a visit to Tulsa, which is being considered as a site for the automaker’s new U.S. assembly plant. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said on social media Saturday that he’d had a “great” visit with Musk in Tulsa Friday. He included photos of himself and others talking with Musk under a tent on the proposed site. Oklahoma’s Secretary of Commerce Sean Kouplen attended the meeting and told the Tulsa World that the site is on a hill that overlooks downtown. Tesla has reportedly picked Tulsa and Austin, Texas, as finalists for the new factory.

DOD says soldier from Texas died in accident in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department says a 21-year-old soldier has died in a vehicle accident while serving in Afghanistan. Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, from San Antonio, Texas, died as the result of a vehicle rollover accident on Friday in Farah, Afghanistan. The incident is under investigation. Ibarria was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York.

Across Sun Belt, hopes for economy give way to renewed fears

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — For residents across America’s Sun Belt — business owners and workers, consumers and home buyers — the past three months have delivered about the scariest ride in memory. With coronavirus cases surging through the region, it’s far from clear whether the stops, starts and bumps in the economy are over. Or are they new normal? Will the Sun Belt remain gripped by doubt and uncertainty for months or years? What is clear is that no one feels able to relax and assume the best. No one, not even the top experts, can say when a vaccine or an effective treatment might be in sight.