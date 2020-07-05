Advertisement

Lawyer: Remains of missing Texas soldier identified

A family lawyer says Army investigators have identified the body of a soldier who vanished more than two months ago from a base in Texas.
By JAKE BLEIBERG
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) — Army investigators have identified the body of a soldier who vanished more than two months ago from a base in Texas, according to a lawyer for the soldiers family.

Remains found last week buried near Fort Hood belong to Spc. Vanessa Guillén and Army officials informed her family in Houston Sunday, attorney Natalie Khawam told The Associated Press. Guillén, who had been missing since April, was killed and dismembered by a fellow soldier who took his own life last week, federal and military investigators have said.

Human remains were found Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Fort Hood, during a the search for Guillén. An Army spokesman said earlier Sunday that they were still waiting for positive identification of the remains.

Army officials identified the soldier suspected in Guillén’s disappearance as Aaron David Robinson. A criminal complaint released Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas also charged a civilian with helping hide the body of 20-year-old solider

Guillén’s family has said through their lawyer that they believe she was sexually harassed by the military suspect and is calling for a congressional investigation.

