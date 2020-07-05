Advertisement

Madison, Leon counties exempt from Gov. Abbott’s face-covering requirement

Counties with fewer than 21 cases can ask the state for an exemption.
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Governor has given the okay for both Madison County and Leon County to be exempt from his executive order that requires face masks to be worn in public places.

Counties with fewer than 21 cases are allowed to submit an exemption to opt-out from the order.

You can find a full list of exempted counties here.

As of Sunday, July 5, Leon County has 19 active cases and Madison County has only two active cases.

The only other county in the KBTX viewing area with fewer than 21 cases is Austin County but it is NOT exempt at this time. All other counties in the Brazos Valley have 21 or more.

Read Governor Abbott’s executive order requiring face coverings statewide.

Bella and Midnight are the Aggieland Humane Society Pets of the Week for July 3, 2020.

Parade organizers say the event was exactly what the community needed to celebrate together while staying safe.

Brazos County confirms 83 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 5 hours ago
More hospital beds have become available in Brazos County this weekend, even as the state has reported another record number of cases.

Brazos County church burns down on Fourth of July

Updated: 6 hours ago
By Josh Ninke
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Protesters in College Station demand justice for Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 17 hours ago
By Haley Vyrostek
Protesters line Texas Avenue in College Station to demand justice for Vanessa Guillen and bring awareness to her murder that occurred on Fort Hood.

Fireworks light up the sky over RELLIS campus in Bryan

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Michael Oder
The sprawling RELLIS campus in Bryan played perfect host to a physically distant Fourth of July celebration.

Just before 5 p.m. on Independence Day, dozens arrived with signs and facemasks at the intersection of Texas Avenue and George Bush Drive in College Station to demand justice for Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen and bring awareness to her murder that happened on Fort Hood grounds.

Sheriff's July 4th message draws mixed reaction on Facebook

Updated: 21 hours ago
By Rusty Surette
In a post on the official Grimes County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Sheriff Don Sowell urged citizens not to listen to "historically illiterate people."