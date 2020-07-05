Madison, Leon counties exempt from Gov. Abbott’s face-covering requirement

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Governor has given the okay for both Madison County and Leon County to be exempt from his executive order that requires face masks to be worn in public places.

Counties with fewer than 21 cases are allowed to submit an exemption to opt-out from the order.

You can find a full list of exempted counties here.

As of Sunday, July 5, Leon County has 19 active cases and Madison County has only two active cases.

The only other county in the KBTX viewing area with fewer than 21 cases is Austin County but it is NOT exempt at this time. All other counties in the Brazos Valley have 21 or more.

Read Governor Abbott’s executive order requiring face coverings statewide.

