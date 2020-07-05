Advertisement

Matthew Wolff shoots 64 to take Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

Matthew Wolff watches his drives on the second tee during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Matthew Wolff watches his drives on the second tee during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Matthew Wolff had a roller-coaster round that went well enough Saturday to give him a three-shot lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Wolff shot his second straight 8-under 64 to move into position for his second PGA Tour victory. He was at 19-under 197 at Detroit Golf Club. Armour and Bryson DeChambeau were tied for second after 67s.

Wolff made a 14-foot eagle putt at the 559-yard, par-5 14th to pull into a tie with Armour at 17 under, and added birdies on the par-3 15th and par-5 17th.

He finished with the eagle, nine birdies, five pars and three bogeys.

