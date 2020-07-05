Protesters in College Station demand justice for Vanessa Guillen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Just before 5 p.m. on Independence Day, dozens arrived with signs and facemasks at the intersection of Texas Avenue and George Bush Drive in College Station to demand justice for Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen and bring awareness to her murder that happened on Fort Hood grounds.

Protesters lined Texas Avenue and held up signs reading "Justice for Vanessa Guillen" and "SHUT FORT HOOD DOWN." They chanted, "Justice for Vanessa!" for hours as cars drove by and honked in support of their message.

WATCH LIVE: Protesters in College Station demanding justice for Vanessa Guillen Posted by KBTX Media on Saturday, July 4, 2020

The event started with several dozen protesters who learned of the event through Facebook, but as time went on, more people joined in. Before 6 p.m., hundreds were lined down the street, across the corner, and across the street.

We spoke with several protesters on why they were there. Some said it's because they never want to see what happened to Guillen happen to anyone else; others say they want to see Fort Hood shut down for a full investigation.

One of the co-organizers of the event, Carlos Espina says through this protest, they hope to inspire people across the country to stand up and make a difference.

“We hope this motivates people all over the state and all over the country to go out and demand justice; not only for Vanessa Guillen but to everyone who’s a victim of the military, everyone who’s been abused and violated and murdered while in the military,” said Espina. “We want people to show up and be inspired by what we’re doing here today.”

At the protest, there was a noticeable effort to remain socially distant and to wear a face mask to limit the spread of COVID-19. The event organizers also provided free masks, hand sanitizers, water, signs, and markers for protesters.

Espina says they hope to have more events similar to this one, but he says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s uncertain what the future looks like and it’s hard to pinpoint a date at this time.

