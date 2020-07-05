Advertisement

Protesters in College Station demand justice for Vanessa Guillen

By Haley Vyrostek
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Just before 5 p.m. on Independence Day, dozens arrived with signs and facemasks at the intersection of Texas Avenue and George Bush Drive in College Station to demand justice for Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen and bring awareness to her murder that happened on Fort Hood grounds.

Protesters lined Texas Avenue and held up signs reading "Justice for Vanessa Guillen" and "SHUT FORT HOOD DOWN." They chanted, "Justice for Vanessa!" for hours as cars drove by and honked in support of their message.

WATCH LIVE: Protesters in College Station demanding justice for Vanessa Guillen

Posted by KBTX Media on Saturday, July 4, 2020

The event started with several dozen protesters who learned of the event through Facebook, but as time went on, more people joined in. Before 6 p.m., hundreds were lined down the street, across the corner, and across the street.

We spoke with several protesters on why they were there. Some said it's because they never want to see what happened to Guillen happen to anyone else; others say they want to see Fort Hood shut down for a full investigation.

One of the co-organizers of the event, Carlos Espina says through this protest, they hope to inspire people across the country to stand up and make a difference.

“We hope this motivates people all over the state and all over the country to go out and demand justice; not only for Vanessa Guillen but to everyone who’s a victim of the military, everyone who’s been abused and violated and murdered while in the military,” said Espina. “We want people to show up and be inspired by what we’re doing here today.”

At the protest, there was a noticeable effort to remain socially distant and to wear a face mask to limit the spread of COVID-19. The event organizers also provided free masks, hand sanitizers, water, signs, and markers for protesters.

Espina says they hope to have more events similar to this one, but he says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s uncertain what the future looks like and it’s hard to pinpoint a date at this time.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pets of the Week - Bella & Midnight

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
Bella and Midnight are the Aggieland Humane Society Pets of the Week for July 3, 2020.

News

Fireworks light up the sky over RELLIS campus in Bryan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
The sprawling RELLIS campus in Bryan played perfect host to a physically distant Fourth of July celebration.

News

Brazos Valley veteran has ties to movie in theaters July 4 weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
Americans are celebrating the country’s independence July 4, and some are remembering why they chose to fight for it.

News

Hundreds flock to Wheelock for annual parade, hamburger fundraiser

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hundreds flock to Wheelock for annual parade, hamburger fundraiser

Latest News

News

Protesters in College Station demand justice for Vanessa Guillen

Updated: 2 hours ago
Just before 5 p.m. on Independence Day, dozens arrived with signs and facemasks at the intersection of Texas Avenue and George Bush Drive in College Station to demand justice for Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen and bring awareness to her murder that happened on Fort Hood grounds.

News

Sheriff’s July 4th message draws mixed reaction on Facebook

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
In a post on the official Grimes County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Sheriff Don Sowell urged citizens not to listen to "historically illiterate people."

News

Brazos Valley veteran has ties to movie in theaters July 4 weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
A new movie called "The Outpost" is hitting select theaters and streaming services. It's about a battle in Afghanistan 11 years ago, and a Brazos Valley veteran has a connection to the movie and the battle itself.

News

Tropical Depression Five forms in the Atlantic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
Tropical Depression Five has formed out in the western Atlantic.

News

Two new deaths, 70 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Local retirement community celebrates Independence Day

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local retirement home celebrates the Fourth