Scattered Rain Possible Next 36-48 Hours

High pressure over New Mexico will dictate the weather in the Brazos Valley over the next week or more. That high plays different roles in the coming days: the first is a rain chance. While not for everyone each time, small disturbances will occasionally drop south through a north-northwest flow in the atmosphere. First of those disturbances managed a few light showers Sunday morning to early afternoon, but will little fanfare. The next will try to bring in a couple spots off rain to an odd rumble of thunder by Sunday evening and maybe even overnight (those of us east of I-45 are favored through the wee, small hours of Monday morning). While we cannot and will not rule out a few spots of rain at any point Monday, the more realistic chance to find activity on the radar and passing downpours comes by the very late afternoon and evening hours. That chance will continue at a 30% to 40% potential through the night and into the first half of Tuesday. If we can pull this off, localized 1/2″ to 1″ rain is possible. Still, many will be left with nothing to just a few drops in the rain gauge.

The other influence that New Mexico high will have: heat. It is expected to blossom and take over a good portion of the Central United States by the end of the week and the upcoming weekend. Afternoon highs in the muggy, mid-90s through Wednesday are expected to steadily rise to the upper 90s by week’s end. As it stands, the first triple-digit days of the year are not unrealistic by this weekend and into the upcoming week.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 76. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 95. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 78. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 94. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

