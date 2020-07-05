Sheriff’s July 4th message draws mixed reaction on Facebook

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell’s July 4th message is receiving both praise and criticism in telling the agency’s followers on Facebook not to listen to “historically illiterate people or movements.”

Click here to be directed to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“Remember that you, I, and us, we, are all proud, patriotic, and true Americans,” Sowell wrote on the department’s official’s Facebook page. “Remember that the 4th of July has historical and symbolic truths that allow us the freedoms of today. Don’t listen to historically illiterate people or movements that want to change that.”

“I only intended to offend the ones that are illiterate of history. Enjoy life and laugh a bit.”

In a now-deleted response, Sowell responded to critics on the page by writing, “To clarify, I was being sarcastic, stoic, or curt, calling out those radical groups, jelly kneed politicians and all others than [sic] don’t know history, never learned the value of history in school and don’t appreciate the value of history. Somewhat a bit of humor and I only intended to offend the ones that are illiterate of history. Enjoy life and laugh a bit.”

Source: Grimes County Sheriff's Office Facebook page (KBTX)

One critic responded on Facebook saying, “This post is a clear example of passive-aggressive racism. I’m actually glad he was bold enough to share his true thoughts on a public platform.”

Others applauded the county’s top lawman for speaking out on the issue. One wrote, “We live in a world where some try to pervert history to the goal of shaming us and our American pride, but the truth is that despite our errors and mistakes over the past 244 years, the United States of America is and always has been the pinnacle of freedom and opportunity for all of us, whatever our status. I’m proud to be an American.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.