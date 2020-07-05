Spot of rain, odd rumble of thunder possible Sunday evening - Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Sprinkles dotting windshields and spots of light rain closed out the 4th of July weekend in the Brazos Valley. High pressure to the west of Texas will dictate the forecast locally throughout the upcoming week. The jet stream -- how weather moves -- is running from the north and northwest to the south and southeast. That “northwesterly flow” will allow small, hard to time out disturbances to pass across Texas through Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Rain Chances for the week of July 6th - 10th (KBTX)

Spots of rain to a few clusters of wet weather and non-severe rumbles of thunder are possible for the first half of the week. Like many of the rain events through the month of June, rainfall totals will be widely uneven. Some miss out on rain completely, others can grab between 0.25″ and 0.50″ by sunrise Wednesday, while a lucky few may drink up a quick 1″+.

Forecast Temperatures for the week of July 6 - 12 (KBTX)

Clouds drifting in and out of the Brazos Valley and passing rain at times should be able to keep afternoon highs in check for early July. Eventually, that high pressure system out west is expected to strengthen and balloon over the Central United States. By the end of the week and weekend, afternoon thermometers have a chance to reach 100° for the first time in 2020. In fact, this could be the first stretch of triple-digit heat if the current outlook holds over the next 7 to 10 days.

