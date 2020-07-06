48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 48 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,238 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 34 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

26 people are currently hospitalized. Three people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 1,260 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

Total hospital bed occupancy in Brazos County sits at 62%. Total ICU bed occupancy is at 63%.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 2,532. There have been 21,398 tests performed.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday, July 6 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 236

77802: 200

77803: 705

77805: 7

77806: 3

77807: 158

77808: 116

77840: 472

77841: 3

77845: 565

77868: 6

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 57 88 Brazos 1,238 2,532 Burleson 39 87 Grimes 253 560 Houston 34 89 Lee 28 72 Leon 6 37 Madison 18 32 Milam 21 112 Montgomery 960 2,353 Robertson 48 58 San Jacinto 39 63 Trinity 23 48 Walker 355 2,181 Waller 100 175 Washington 107 296

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 495 staffed hospital beds with 177 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 14 available ICU beds and 43 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 57 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 57 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 88 total cases, and 31 cases have recovered.

Burleson County currently has 39 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 87 total cases, and 48 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 68 active cases. There have been 68 total cases in the county and 66 total cases in Navasota. There are 124 total cases. Grimes County has reported 32 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 185 active cases and 407 total cases. There have been 222 recoveries and two deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 89 total cases of COVID-19. 28 cases are active, and 54 cases are considered recovered. There has been one death. Eastham prison is no longer included in these numbers because there are currently no active cases at Eastham Prison.

Lee County has reported 28 active cases. The county has a total of 72 cases, with 41 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 6 active cases. The county has 37 total cases, with 13 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 18 active cases. The county has a total of 32 cases.

Milam County currently has 21 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 112 total cases and 90 recovered cases. There are currently two patients hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 960 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 2,353 total cases and 1,356 recovered cases. There are currently 24 hospitalizations and there have been 37 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 48 active COVID-19 cases, with 58 total cases. Currently, 10 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 24

77856 - 17

77837 - 4

76629 - 2

77867 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 39 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 63 cases with 21 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 48 total cases with 21 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,181 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 355 cases are active in the community and 186 are recovered community cases. 1,640 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 100 active cases of COVID-19. There are 175 total cases and 78 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 107 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 296 total cases with 158 recoveries and 31 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 91,759 active cases and 100,843 recoveries. There have been 195,239 total cases reported and 2,371,709 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 2,637 Texans have died from COVID-19.

247 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 35,913 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 5 at 3:15 p.m.