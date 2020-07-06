A second Vanessa Guillen demonstration took place Sunday in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a large protest for Vanessa Guillen took place in College Station Saturday, another protest for Guillen was held Sunday evening in Bryan.

The protest started around 4:30 p.m on Texas Avenue in Downtown and was organized by Voices for the Cause. Residents practiced social distancing on the sidewalk and wore face masks while they held up signs and chanted for justice.

Not only did they protest for Guillen, but they also wanted to show support for Black Lives Matter. Glynda Jerkins, the founder of Voices for the Cause, says Sunday’s event was all about unity and bringing awareness to important issues in our nation.

“Even though Vanessa’s life was lost behind this, there are many other Vanessa’s that need to have attention also and may live in a fear that they can’t say anything so hopefully to let them know that people are supporting them,” said Jerkins.

Supporters drove by, honked their horns, waved out the window and cheered along with the protesters.

