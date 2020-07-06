BCS Chamber: Want your favorite bar to reopen? Wear your mask

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As bars are shuttered once again in an attempt by Gov. Greg Abbott to slow the spread of COVID-19, the president and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce says the bar owners in the Chamber are, understandably, struggling to adapt to the uncertainty.

“Opening, closing, opening, closing businesses is just not a viable way for any business to survive this pandemic and reopen permanently,” said Glen Brewer. “You can drive around town and go up to certain doors and see signs on the doors and see that there are some people who are not coming back.”

Brewer says, at this point, the primary way that would-be patrons can support their favorite bars is by following ordinances on social distancing and mask use.

“We’ve got to get this rise in numbers under control and this rise in hospitalizations under control so that we then can continue to reopen at a steady rate later on,” said Brewer. “Let’s follow these rules. Let’s help the businesses right now that are open to not spread this virus—and socially—not spread the virus. Let’s get the hospitalization down and that way then we can go back and start to reopen these businesses again without any fear of closure and get everybody back to work.”

