BCS Strong campaign feeds 1,000+ frontline workers

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A local effort to feed hundreds of frontline workers has come to a successful end. The BCS Strong campaign donated its final meals recently to the Bryan Fire Department and to Park Place Assisted Living.

Participants in the project have spent the past several weeks feeding more than 1,000 frontline works in the Bryan and College Station area. This was all possible thanks to the collaboration between Allumine Health Foundation, the Rotary Club of College Station, Senior Placement Advisors of Texas, eight area restaurants, and hundreds of community donations.

Click here to learn more about the project and be sure to go to this page to watch our previous coverage of this project.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.