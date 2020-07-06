Brazos County Health District wants you to answer call from “unknown” number

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District wants residents to answer the phone from unknown numbers if they tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week at their weekly press briefing, health officials said they are having trouble reaching people for follow-up results or who may have been a close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

BCHD says their calls may show up as “unknown” and they need residents to answer so they can follow up on your symptoms, ask about contacts, and help patients find community resources.

Officials say they will also leave a message if you miss the call.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.