Advertisement

Bryan Aquatic Center reopen for lap swimming

By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Aquatic Center reopened their gates on Monday, but with some limitations.

The lap lanes are open for swimmers ages 18 and up. Guests have to make a reservation before heading to the Aquatic Center. Reservations are for 45 minutes and then guests have 15 minutes to gather their belongings or use the locker rooms.

Officials are encouraging guests to use the locker rooms as little as possible and masks are required while using them.

Swimmers are required to take a COVID-19 screen before entering the facility.

“We’ve had a really good turn out,” said Marty Mulgrew, the city of Bryan aquatics supervisor. “As soon as we made the announcement we had lanes start filling up, and so we were pretty steady busy for mostly every day of this week. If you are interested in lap swimming I say go ahead and book. Don’t wait until the last minute to get a lane reserved. We’re asking everyone to sign up at least an hour before that reservation time so we can make sure that we’ve got everyone squared away for everyone when they get here.”

At this time, there is no timetable for when recreational swimming will reopen.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fort Hood officials confirm remains were those of missing soldier

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Robyn Geske
DNA analysis confirmed that remains found last week near the Leon River were those of missing Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen, post officials said Monday evening.

News

Be Remarkable: Aggie Max Gerall is helping A&M’s support staff during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Monday Evening Weather Update 7/6

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Bryan Aquatic Center reopen for lap swimming

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Work nearing completion on three new Highway 105 bridges after extensive delay

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
Three new bridges on for Highway 105 should open later this year.

News

BCS Chamber: Want your favorite bar to reopen? Wear your mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The primary way that would-be patrons can support their favorite bars is by following ordinances on social distancing and mask use.

News

Leon County no longer exempt from Gov. Abbott’s face-covering requirement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
Counties with fewer than 21 cases can ask the state for an exemption.

News

Treat of the Day: Three Bryan ISD teachers recognized

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Treat of the Day: Three Bryan ISD teachers recognized

News

Pets of the Week - Bella & Midnight

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bella and Midnight are the Aggieland Humane Society Pets of the Week for July 3, 2020.

Education

ICE issues new guidelines for nonimmigrant students taking online classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued new guidelines for nonimmigrant students taking online courses during the fall 2020 semester.