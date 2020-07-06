Bryan Aquatic Center reopen for lap swimming

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Aquatic Center reopened their gates on Monday, but with some limitations.

The lap lanes are open for swimmers ages 18 and up. Guests have to make a reservation before heading to the Aquatic Center. Reservations are for 45 minutes and then guests have 15 minutes to gather their belongings or use the locker rooms.

Officials are encouraging guests to use the locker rooms as little as possible and masks are required while using them.

Swimmers are required to take a COVID-19 screen before entering the facility.

“We’ve had a really good turn out,” said Marty Mulgrew, the city of Bryan aquatics supervisor. “As soon as we made the announcement we had lanes start filling up, and so we were pretty steady busy for mostly every day of this week. If you are interested in lap swimming I say go ahead and book. Don’t wait until the last minute to get a lane reserved. We’re asking everyone to sign up at least an hour before that reservation time so we can make sure that we’ve got everyone squared away for everyone when they get here.”

At this time, there is no timetable for when recreational swimming will reopen.

