Bryan Police officer, Darrel Fikes retires after 20 years of service

Bryan police officer, Darrel Fikes, is retiring after 20 years of service with Bryan PD.
Bryan police officer, Darrel Fikes, is retiring after 20 years of service with Bryan PD.(Bryan Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan police officer is retiring after 20 years of service. Darrel Fikes was a Deputy Constable for Nueces County for over six years, and then joined Bryan PD in 1997, starting as a patrol officer.

Throughout his time at Bryan PD, Fikes was a Field Training Officer, worked on the Criminal Investigation Division where he was assigned Major Case Crimes, and was a member of the Honor Guard.

Fikes resigned in 2009 to open his first Christian Brothers Automotive, but returned to full duty in 2012.

Fikes has received numerous recognitions for “his exceptional work and service to the community”, listed below:

  • 1999 Mothers Against Drunk Driving Officer of the Year
  • 2002 Master Peace Officer Certification
  • 2006 Detective of the Year
  • 2012 Live Saving Citation - Officer Fikes responded to a motor vehicle accident where one of the vehicles landed on its roof and was submerged in Carter Creek with the driver inside. Officers removed the driver from the vehicle and began CPR until medics arrived.
  • 2016 Police Commendation - Officer Fikes assisted in the arrest of multiple burglars during a burglary in progress that was occurring at a storage unit facility.

Fikes is retiring to open his second Christian Brothers Automotive. Bryan PD wants to congratulate him for over 29 years of serving in law enforcement.

