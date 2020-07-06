Advertisement

Bucks shut training facility

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility following the team’s Friday round of testing for the coronavirus.

Bucks officials confirmed Sunday that they had closed the facility and that they aren’t planning to reopen it before leaving for Florida on Thursday to prepare for the NBA’s resumption of the season at Walt Disney World.

The news of the closing was first reported by ESPN, which said the Bucks closed the facility after receiving results from Friday’s testing.

The Bucks owned an NBA-leading 53-12 record when play was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their magic number for clinching the Eastern Conference’s top seed in the playoffs is two as they chase their first NBA title since 1971.

Milwaukee is scheduled to resume play July 31 against the Boston Celtics, its first of eight games to close the regular season.

