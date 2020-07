BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to ESPN, The Kansas City Chiefs have come to an agreement with Patrick Mahomes which is expected to be the “richest contract in NFL history.” The MVP quarterback still has 2 years left on his current deal, so this contract would keep Mahomes as the Chiefs’ cornerstone through 2031.

Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have reached agreement on a 10-year -- 10-year! -- contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year -- 10-year! -- contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season will be the richest contract in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Patrick Mahomes had two years remaining on his contract, and he and the Chiefs are adding on 10 more, making it a a new 12-year contract in total. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.