Advertisement

Damp, humid, and very warm start to the week

By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms have greeted us out the door to start the week! Wet roads are likely on the morning commute, but the few hundredths to quarter of an inch you have gotten will likely be all you see until later today. Isolated activity is possible through the rest of the morning, but we’ll wait on more daytime heating and another disturbance rolling our way for our next decent shot at rain. We’ll aim for about 30-40% coverage today, but Tuesday may be the best chance of rain we’ll see for the better part of the first half of the month.

As high pressure waits to take over the state of Texas, Tuesday looks to bring us a couple more disturbance (rolling around the east side of the high) with off/on scattered rain and thunderstorms, hopefully giving most of us a half to full inch before we turn the page into Wednesday. After that, said high moves east and strengthens over Texas, snubbing out any chance for rain through the rest of the week, and bringing back full-force sunshine. Highs build to the triple digit mark as early as Friday, and continue into next week. In the meantime, stay dry!

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 95. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 78. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 94. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 76. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered Rain Possible Next 36-48 Hours

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Fingers Crossed: Scattered Rain Moving South out of North / Central Texas

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Saturday Evening Weather Update 7/4

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT

Forecast

Fireworks plans in good shape, rain chances creep back in Sunday

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot and hazy July 4th, with a small shot at a few isolated showers

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Hottest days of the year (so far) this holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
KBTX PinPoint Forecast

Forecast

Nearing the Triple Digit Mark for the 4th

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
KBTX PinPoint Forecast

Forecast

Plenty of heat, modest rain chance into the holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:36 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
KBTX PinPoint Forecast

Forecast

Getting Hotter Ahead of the 4th

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
KBTX PinPoint Forecast

Forecast

Quick bout with high pressure ahead of holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
KBTX PinPoint Forecast