Damp, humid, and very warm start to the week

Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms have greeted us out the door to start the week! Wet roads are likely on the morning commute, but the few hundredths to quarter of an inch you have gotten will likely be all you see until later today. Isolated activity is possible through the rest of the morning, but we’ll wait on more daytime heating and another disturbance rolling our way for our next decent shot at rain. We’ll aim for about 30-40% coverage today, but Tuesday may be the best chance of rain we’ll see for the better part of the first half of the month.

As high pressure waits to take over the state of Texas, Tuesday looks to bring us a couple more disturbance (rolling around the east side of the high) with off/on scattered rain and thunderstorms, hopefully giving most of us a half to full inch before we turn the page into Wednesday. After that, said high moves east and strengthens over Texas, snubbing out any chance for rain through the rest of the week, and bringing back full-force sunshine. Highs build to the triple digit mark as early as Friday, and continue into next week. In the meantime, stay dry!

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 95. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 78. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 94. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 76. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.