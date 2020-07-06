Advertisement

FC Dallas withdraws from MLS is Back tournament

FC Dallas
FC Dallas(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2020
FC Dallas has withdrawn from the MLS is Back tournament in Florida after 10 of its players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Major League Soccer says that of the 557 players sequestered at a pair of Walt Disney World hotels, 13 have tested positive. Ten of them play for Dallas, two for Nashville and one for Columbus. None of the players was named.

Because of the number of players involved, it was determined that FC Dallas could not continue in the tournament.

MLS is devising a new schedule for the monthlong tournament, which is being played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex.

