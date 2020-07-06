Advertisement

Harvick takes advantage of Hamlin’s crash to win Brickyard

Race driver Kevin Harvick celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Race driver Kevin Harvick celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Harvick turned up the heat on Denny Hamlin late in the Brickyard 400.

And on a cooling track, Hamlin’s worn tires simply gave out.

With the sun setting Sunday over Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Hamlin seven laps from victory, he went careening into the first turn wall, and Harvick beat Matt Kenseth off the final restart to pull away.

“We knew he was really close on tires so (crew chief) Rodney (Childers) said on the radio to keep the pressure on him,” Harvick said. “It’s the Brickyard, this is what I grew up wanting to do so to come here and win for the third time is something I couldn’t have dreamed up.”

Harvick won for the 53rd time to move within one of tying Lee Petty for 11th on NASCAR’s career list, and it gave Stewart-Haas Racing a sweep of the weekend following Chase Briscoe’s win Saturday in the Xfinity Series race.

For the third straight race, Harvick and Hamlin were in a league of their own.

Until the stunning twist as the sun was setting over the historic 2.5-mile oval, it looked is if Harvick and Hamlin would sweep the top two spots for the third consecutive race.

How good have they been?

Each has won four times, tied for the most in the series. And since racing resumed at Darlington in mid-May, Hamlin and Harvick have combined to win seven of 12 races.

But the crash ended Hamlin’s run of four straight top-five finishes with Joe Gibbs Racing.

“It’s just, it’s tough. I hate it for the FedEx team,” Hamlin said. “It was just kind of roulette if it stays together or not and mine didn’t.”

NASCAR’s weather problems continued, too, with the start delayed 55 minutes because of lightning strikes within an eight-mile radius of the track.

On Lap 16, the race was red-flagged briefly after a six-car pileup near the entrance of pit road. Five of those involved didn’t finish the race and each was checked at the infield medical center and was released.

But NASCAR officials said Ryan Blaney’s tire changer, Zachary Price, was transported to a hospital after getting pinned between Blaney’s car and another. Price appeared to be smiling as he was placed on a stretcher before he was taken away in an ambulance.

Blaney continued racing in the No. 12 Ford and Justin Allgaier got in three more laps before calling it a day. Allgaier replaced Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 after Johnson tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Johnson’s absence ended the longest active streak of consecutive starts at 663 — fifth overall — and perhaps his quest to join Jeff Gordon and former Formula One star Michael Schumacher as the only five-time winners at Indy. The 44-year-old Johnson said he would be watching from his home in Aspen, Colorado.

It’s the first time since 1993 that the No. 48 was used in a points race without Johnson driving.

“I didn’t know if I got the gentleman on the No. 12 or not,” Allgaier said. “Once the wreck started happening in front of us and we all got bottled up there, one car after another was getting run into. It’s just a shame. I hate it for these guys.”

It was a tough day for Kurt Busch, whose hopes of winning in his 700th career start ended with an early pit stop mistake. A plane flew over the track during pre-race activities to celebrate the milestone. Busch broke a tie with Hall of Famer Buddy Baker for No. 16 on NASCAR’s career list and moved within six of tying Rusty Wallce for No. 15.

William Byron won the first stage after deciding not to pit under caution with nine laps left and Harvick led the final 12 laps to claim the second stage.

Latest News

Sports

Bucks shut training facility

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility following the team’s Friday round of testing for the coronavirus.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Correa asks wife to stay out of salons until season ends

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Houston Astos shortstop Carlos Correa is so serious about not contracting the coronavirus that he’s asked his wife, Daniella, a former pageant queen, to stay out of beauty salons until the season is over.

Sports

Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic by 3 shots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bryson DeChambeau got the result he was looking for from transforming his body.

Latest News

Sports

Bottas wins F1′s season-opening Austrian GP, Hamilton 4th

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Valtteri Bottas has won a chaotic season-opening Austrian Grand Prix which saw Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton finish fourth after getting a late time penalty.

Sports

Matthew Wolff shoots 64 to take Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT
Matthew Wolff had a roller-coaster round that went well enough Saturday to give him a three-shot lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Wolff shot his second straight 8-under 64 to move into position for his second PGA Tour victory. He was at 19-under 197 at Detroit Golf Club. Armour and Bryson DeChambeau were tied for second after 67s.

Sports

Briscoe wins 2nd straight to complete dream weekend at Indy

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Chase Briscoe put on four new tires during a late pit-stop Saturday, then held off AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric over the final five laps to win the first Xfinity Series race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

Sports

Dixon breaks through at Indianapolis with victory in GP

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
It took Scott Dixon 12 years to make a second trip to victory lane at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Coronavirus

Virus doesn’t stop annual hot dog eating contest

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
The coronavirus put a damper on this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in New York, but some things stayed the same. Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men’s and women’s champions at Saturday’s Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

Sports

NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT
The NBA has released its scrimmage schedule in advance of the 2019-20 Season Restart at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. All 22 teams participating will play three scrimmages before the restart officially tips off on July 30. Potential broadcast details will be determined at a later date.