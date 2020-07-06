Advertisement

ICE issues new guidelines for nonimmigrant students taking online classes

Department of Homeland Security / MGN
Department of Homeland Security / MGN(KALB)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBTX) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued new guidelines for nonimmigrant students taking online courses during the fall 2020 semester.

KBTX has reached out Texas A&M to see how these new guidelines will affect A&M students.

The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) announced modifications on Monday, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SEVP initially instituted a temporary exemption regrading online courses for the spring and summer 2020 semesters, allowing nonimmigrant students to take more online courses that normally permitted.

Temporary exemptions for the fall 2020 semester include:

  • Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States. The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States. Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status. If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.
  • Nonimmigrant F-1 students attending schools operating under normal in-person classes are bound by existing federal regulations. Eligible F students may take a maximum of one class or three credit hours online.
  • Nonimmigrant F-1 students attending schools adopting a hybrid model—that is, a mixture of online and in person classes—will be allowed to take more than one class or three credit hours online. These schools must certify to SEVP, through the Form I-20, “Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status,” certifying that the program is not entirely online, that the student is not taking an entirely online course load this semester, and that the student is taking the minimum number of online classes required to make normal progress in their degree program. The above exemptions do not apply to F-1 students in English language training programs or M-1 students pursing vocational degrees, who are not permitted to enroll in any online courses.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leon County no longer exempt from Gov. Abbott’s face-covering requirement

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
Counties with fewer than 21 cases can ask the state for an exemption.

News

Treat of the Day: Three Bryan ISD teachers recognized

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Treat of the Day: Three Bryan ISD teachers recognized

News

Pets of the Week - Bella & Midnight

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Bella and Midnight are the Aggieland Humane Society Pets of the Week for July 3, 2020.

News

Bryan Police officer, Darrel Fikes retires after 20 years of service

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Bryan police officer, Darrel Fikes, is retiring after 20 years of service.

Latest News

News

July 4th fireworks at RELLIS campus to become new tradition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
The system said an estimated 10,000 people attended the drive-in style fireworks at the RELLIS campus on Saturday.

News

48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Woman charged in Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance makes court appearance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A woman accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier who disappeared in April is held without bond after an initial hearing Monday.

News

Remains found in rural Bell County positively identified as those of slain Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Robyn Geske
The attorney representing the family of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen has confirmed the remains found in rural Bell County last week have been positive identified as those of the slain Fort Hood soldier.

News

Free COVID-19 mobile testing site in Brazos County this week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
A free mobile testing site is coming to Brazos County.

News

Another few rounds of storms before heat roars back

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
Bryan / College Station and the Brazos Valley's forecast for the week of July 7th - 12th, 2020