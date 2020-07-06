July 4th fireworks at RELLIS campus to become new tradition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp is adding another Aggie tradition to the list.

The system said an estimated 10,000 people attended the drive-in style fireworks at the RELLIS campus on Saturday. 3,100 parking spaces were occupied and some vehicles had to be turned away because the show started. Chancellor Sharp wants to hold a fireworks show at the Bryan campus every year going forward.

“After countless emails asking to do it again, it looks like we have started a new tradition,” said Chancellor John Sharp with The Texas A&M University System. “The biggest fireworks show in the Brazos Valley will just have to get bigger and better next year.”

By next year’s July 4th celebration, the Army Futures Command will be opening its George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex at the RELLIS Campus. Chancellor Sharp said it has been determined that a fireworks show won’t interfere with the U.S. Army’s facilities behind the security fence at RELLIS.

The show was sponsored by The Texas A&M University System, KBTX, WTAW and the City of Bryan. Additional thanks to Schulte Roofing and Schaefer Custom Homes.

