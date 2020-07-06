Advertisement

Local kids are selling bracelets to help other children with autism

They have raised more than $1,000 to provide books and toys for children with autism
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of young friends used the start of their summer to raise more than $1,000 for a cause that’s close to their hearts.

Camryn, Kennedy, Kaitlyn, and Hadleigh are all neighborhood buddies. Kaitlyn says you can’t forget about Camryn and Kennedy’s little brother, Colton.

“He’s always fast-paced moving, he wants to go everywhere, he wants to touch everything and he’s just the little boy everyone loves,” said Kaitlyn.

It’s been two years since Colton was diagnosed with autism. Since then, their mother, Emily Turner says Camryn has wanted to do more.

”I wanted to raise money for charity, but we all decided to raise money for Colton’s school,” said Camryn. So that’s what they did. They turned their craft into a mission.

“They had some friendship string, and I had some string, and Katilyn had some string, and we just started making bracelets one day because we were bored,” said Hadleigh.

“We started making a lot of bracelets and people just wanted to buy them, and then they started donating money,” said Camryn.

The bracelets have now raised more than $1,000. With those funds, they purchased and donated books and toys to Empower Behavioral Health, which provides therapy services to Colton and other children with autism across the Brazos Valley.

”We bought little dress-up toys and stickers pads,” said Camryn. “I loved seeing their faces so happy.”

In a time of uncertainty, the friendship bracelets are a reminder, “Be kind, be accepting, include,” said Turner.

The girls sold the bracelets for $1 each and even shipped some to buyers outside of the state wanting to support their cause.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

