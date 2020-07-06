MLB releases 2020 schedule

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Major League Baseball released their abbreviated 2020 regular season schedule on Monday. Each team will play a 60 game regular season beginning July 24th.

The Houston Astros open with a 4 game series against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park.

The Texas Rangers open up their schedule at Globe Life Field with a series against the Colorado Rockies. The two teams will square off in exhibition matches July 21st and 22nd.

Texas Rangers 2020 schedule (MLB)

