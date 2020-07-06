Advertisement

NHL says 35 players test positive in month or so

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The National Hockey League says 35 total players have tested positive for the coronavirus over roughly the past month.

The league says 23 of 396 players checked for COVID-19 at team facilities have tested positive since voluntary workouts began June 8, a 5% rate. In that same period of time, it is aware of 12 additional positive test results.

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association on Sunday night agreed on protocols to start training camps and resume the season. That includes daily testing once games get under way for players, coaches and staff.

Resuming is contingent on each side approving an extension of the collective bargaining agreement and the return to play agreement.

Latest News

Sports

Nationals, Astros cancel workouts because of testing delays

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Baseball’s two World Series finalists canceled workouts Monday because of COVID-19 testing delays that one executive worried could endanger the baseball season.

Sports

Texas Rangers slugger Gallo tests positive

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo has tested positive for COVID-19, though the team said the All-Star right fielder is asymptomatic.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Bucks shut training facility

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Milwaukee Bucks have closed their practice facility following the team’s Friday round of testing for the coronavirus.

Latest News

Sports

Harvick takes advantage of Hamlin’s crash to win Brickyard

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kevin Harvick turned up the heat on Denny Hamlin late in the Brickyard 400.

Sports

Correa asks wife to stay out of salons until season ends

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Houston Astos shortstop Carlos Correa is so serious about not contracting the coronavirus that he’s asked his wife, Daniella, a former pageant queen, to stay out of beauty salons until the season is over.

Sports

Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic by 3 shots

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bryson DeChambeau got the result he was looking for from transforming his body.

Sports

Bottas wins F1′s season-opening Austrian GP, Hamilton 4th

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Valtteri Bottas has won a chaotic season-opening Austrian Grand Prix which saw Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton finish fourth after getting a late time penalty.

Sports

Matthew Wolff shoots 64 to take Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT
Matthew Wolff had a roller-coaster round that went well enough Saturday to give him a three-shot lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Wolff shot his second straight 8-under 64 to move into position for his second PGA Tour victory. He was at 19-under 197 at Detroit Golf Club. Armour and Bryson DeChambeau were tied for second after 67s.

Sports

Briscoe wins 2nd straight to complete dream weekend at Indy

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Chase Briscoe put on four new tires during a late pit-stop Saturday, then held off AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric over the final five laps to win the first Xfinity Series race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.