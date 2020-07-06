Advertisement

Passing Rain & Storms Possible Tonight - Tuesday

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A messy weather pattern across Texas leads to a few more, potential rounds of rain and thunderstorms in the Brazos Valley between this evening and Tuesday. While not for everyone, scattered rain could leave behind a few tenths of an inch of rain for some. Those under the loudest rumbles of thunder have the chance to pick up a quick 1″ to 2″+ of rain in localized pockets of the area. With that heavy rain -- while it will be the exception rather than the rule -- a few stronger wind gusts upwards of 40-60mph are not ruled out. Rain chance is expected to fizzle around midnight, leaving a chance for spot showers in the forecast through sunrise. Another disturbance could spark one more round of rain and thunderstorms -- again, with localized multi-inch rain for a few -- late Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

As the rain chance dries up, high pressure bulks up over Texas and the Southern US by week’s end. That will effectively push thermometers up, kicking daytime highs to the upper 90s to close out the workweek. First triple-digit temperatures of the year are possible by the weekend. Not only that, but the first string of 100° days is expected through the first half of the upcoming week.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms before midnight. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 93. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 95. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

