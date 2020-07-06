Reason to Smile - July 6, 2020

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s Reason to Smile is Evan who was delivering for door dash when he noticed a sign saying Jayden had just graduated fifth grade, so he decided to get him a gift!

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo. Reason to Smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.