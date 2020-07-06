Advertisement

Reason to Smile - July 6, 2020

Published: Jul. 6, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s Reason to Smile is Evan who was delivering for door dash when he noticed a sign saying Jayden had just graduated fifth grade, so he decided to get him a gift!

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo.

Reason To Smile

Updated: 1 hours ago
Reason To Smile

Reason to Smile - June 29, 2020

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020
This week’s Reason to Smile is Sophia in her cowgirl getup!

Reason To Smile

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020
Reason To Smile

Reason to Smile - June 15, 2020

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020
This week's Reason to Smile is Grant, who caught this fish all by himself!

Reason To Smile

Reason to Smile - June 8, 2020

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020
This week's Reason to Smile is two sweet girls celebrating their first birthday.

Reason To Smile

Reason to Smile - May 25, 2020

Updated: May. 25, 2020
This week's Reason to Smile is Meghan, who graduated from Texas A&M University! Congratulations to Meghan and all of the new graduates!

Reason To Smile

Reason to Smile - May 18, 2020

Updated: May. 18, 2020
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
Sarah posed for this graduation picture with all smiles as she is now a Texas A&M graduate Class of 2020.

Reason To Smile

Reason to Smile - May 11, 2020

Updated: May. 11, 2020
This week's Reason to Smile is a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Reason To Smile

Reason to Smile - May 4, 2020

Updated: May. 4, 2020
This week's Reason to Smile comes from Kathy. It's from a parade celebrating Administrative Professionals Day at StataCorp LLP in College Station.

Reason To Smile

Reason to Smile - April 27, 2020

Updated: Apr. 27, 2020
This week's Reason to Smile comes from Emily. Their fence artwork is sharing the love with neighbors.